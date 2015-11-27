Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez Shares Heartwarming Story About Getting His First Boots at 14

Alexis Sanchez seems like a tremendous dude. You can gush on about the man’s prowess on the field—his penchant for impossible, pinpoint shots; his hawk-like field sense—but there’s more to the Arsenal forward. In an interview with beIN sports, Sanchez tells a heartwarming story about receiving his first pair of boots from an unexpected place.

The way Sanchez tells it, he didn’t have a lot growing up. So Sanchez’s mom, unable to afford cleats, went to the mayor of their small town of Arauco, Chile, to ask for money to buy 14-year-old Sanchez some boots. One night, the mayor showed up to his doorstep and delivered a pair, just for Sanchez. Alexis responded by immediately strapping them on and starting to play.

“I couldn’t live without a football near my feet,” Sanchez said in the interview.

Little did the mayor realize that he was making an investment in one of the greatest soccer legends his country would ever produce—one who would go on to lead Chile to a level of greatness not seen on the national team in half a century. Not to mention Sanchez’s role putting Arsenal into a strong position as a Champions League contender this season. Arsene Wenger owes that mayor a thank you note.