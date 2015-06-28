Art-Covered Buses Color the Streets of Mexico

Ten buses canopied in original artwork by 10 artists rolled through the streets of Mexico City this week. The creative caravan was organized by the Mamutt Creatividad group for the city’s public transport system Metrobús’ 10th anniversary. Artists Mauricio Gómez Morín, Oscar Bachtold, SEGO Y OBVAL, Saner, Marcos Castro, Libre HEM, seher One, Carlos Pellicer López, Gilberto Aceves Navarro, and Smithe provided D.F. with the art on wheels. Three from their ranks additionally redesigned the system’s metro cards into pocket-sized murals. To execute the celebration, Mamutt collaborated with creative agency Arto and All City Canvas, who produced the video below:

Smithe bus. Image courtesy of All City Canvas.

Saner bus. Image courtesy of All City Canvas.

