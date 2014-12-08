Arthur Baker Launches New Label with “Deep into the Night”

Arthur Baker has released “Deep in the Night,” launching his new record label Baked Recordings. The track showcases Baker’s grasp on Diana Ross-esque tonality in its full-on late-eighties throwback sound amidst a juggle of house piano-melody lines that mesh with some throwback swag.

Arthur Baker has worked with practically everyone under the sun, with artists like New Order and Bruce Springsteen under his belt. The soulful vocal sample is another wave to his vast collaboration experiencs. It dates back to artist Les Sun Rae’s 1988 tune “Revelation” from Baker’s previous label Minimal Records.

WhiteNoize nestle this release in the current 2014 stratosphere with their bumpin’ “electric boogie music” genre straight outta’ San Francisco. The remix sports a sub-heavy club aesthetic that delivers even through the dynamic treble of iPhone earbuds around the world.

Peep this track and keep an eye out for Baked Recordings, the latest platform from the grizzly-bearded experience of Arthur Baker.

