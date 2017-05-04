Artichoke Salad with Radishes and Salted Yogurt

Servings: 6

Prep: 10 minutes

Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

for the lemon vinaigrette:

1 lemon, zested and supremed; reserve all juice

11/2 teaspoons honey

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄4 cup extra virgin olive oil

for the artichoke salad:

1⁄2 cup Greek yogurt

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 (12-ounce) jars artichokes in water, drained well, then halved lengthwise

8 radishes, very thinly sliced

1⁄4 cup very thinly sliced sweet onion

1 (5-ounce) package spring mixed greens

1 lemon

1 tarragon sprig

3⁄4 cup salted sweet potato chips

Directions

1. Make the vinaigrette: Zest the lemon into the bowl of a food processor. Trim the top and bottom of the lemon, then cut off the peel and pith. Holding the lemon flesh over the food processor bowl, cut out the segments by slicing between the membranes. Squeeze any juice remaining in the membranes, then squeeze in any juice in the peel and pith. Add the honey and salt to the bowl and process. With the machine running, add the oil in a slow, steady stream until emulsified. The vinaigrette can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Bring to room temperature and shake well before using.

2: Make the salad: Stir the yogurt and 1⁄4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl, then spread all over a serving platter. Toss the artichokes, radishes, onion, greens, and the vinaigrette in a large bowl. Season to taste with salt and pepper and toss again. Arrange over the yogurt on the serving platter. Zest the lemon and pluck the tarragon leaves over the salad. Scatter the chips on top, breaking larger pieces. Serve immediately.