Love Article’s MCM Furniture? It’s On Sale for Black Friday

Black Friday isn’t a one-size-fits-all experience for everyone. If you’re casually in the market for some new running shoes or a sex toy upgrade, you might think, Well, I’ll peruuuuse the virtual shelves while sipping this oat milk latte and see if something strikes my fancy. If you’re trying to upgrade to super nice headphones, limited-edition cookware, or a streetwear watch, on the other hand, you might keep your eye out for months, telling yourself, I’m gonna wait for Black Friday to score that one. Then, there are the amazing, unbelievable, insane, epic furniture and home goods deals that make you think, Well, I wasn’t exactly looking for a new wooden bed frame, marble coffee table, or couch right now, but I can’t miss this opportunity. To those people (and everybody else who loves minimalist, modern-rustic style) I would say: Drop what you’re doing and go check out Article’s Black Friday sale immediately. It’s already live, and here are a few highlights.

If you don’t already stan mid-century-modern furniture brand Article’s stuff, someone you know surely does. You’ve probably sat on a friend’s (or your own) mad comfortable Sven couch—a piece whose following is so cultish we recently had to investigate its appeal—or at least admired it online. Well, crazy news for the holdouts: The fabric version of the Sven in Birch Ivory is currently a whopping $590 off, and the Briar Gray option is a solid $200 off.

Need a comfy reading chair or two for your living room? The Palmera Dravite Black lounge chair with a vintage brown frame is currently $240 off. Perfect for virtual therapy sessions, reading epic Western novels, and talking about philosophy with your friend Charles.

Damn, Article’s Mara walnut coffee table is absolutely bangin’. Like, pass me that book about Matisse that’s sitting on it, I’ve gotta see the work of art underneath it right fucking now. This bad boy is $50 off right now, putting it squarely within holiday gift (or just living room upgrade) territory.

I personally have the Nera walnut bed, and it’s one of the nicest things I own. I truly love slipping into bed every night (and not just when I’ve had five Negronis and too much pasta). The King is on sale for $220 off, and you can save $200 on the Queen.

Looking for a sectional so you can truly lounge while binging Succession this winter? This might be Article’s wildest deal of all at the moment: The Sven Birch Ivory sectional is $900 off, putting the normally-$2,000 couch at just over half that.

Close your eyes and envision the Mara walnut coffee table in your living room. Can you even imagine how impressed your partner’s parents are going to be next time they visit? Happy Black Friday to you!

Check out the rest of Article’s Black Friday sale here.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals?Sign up for our newsletter.