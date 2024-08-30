The Coziest Furniture Deals from Article’s Labor Day Sale

It’s almost Labor Day, kids. The minute your BBQ-piled plate gets tossed in the trash, summer turns to fall like Cinderella’s pumpkin. That means it’s time to take a cue from the critters and turn our homes into the comfy cozy nests we all deserve. Luckily, Article’s Labor Day sale is here to help us out.

From now until September 2, Article’s Labor Day sale is in full force, offering shoppers up to 40% off on furniture for the living room, dining room, bedroom, and beyond. Not to state the obvious, but furniture can be damn expensive. If you’ve been hanging on to threadbare pieces waiting for a good deal to come around, now’s your time. This sale is making top-notch pieces a bit more affordable.

Take a look at some of the sale’s best deals, and prepare to call in favors from your buddies. We’ve got furniture to move, baby.

Best Deals from Article’s Labor Day sale

The hugely popular Sven sofa – Sven Sofa

As someone who uses the internet, you have probably seen the Sven sofa before in its leather incarnation. The widely popular sofa is beloved for its vintage vibe and mid-century cool, and while the leather Sven is a certified classic, the tufted velvet can’t be missed.

While I hold that the world should have more velvet furniture by and large, this line of sofas is especially appealing for the rich, fall-forward hues it’s available in. From Yarrow Gold to Grass Green, these fabrics are bold without being ostentatious. Best part? The sale shaves off $220.

This velvet chair – Sven Chair

Love the Sven Sofa but can’t actually justify getting a new couch? Then let me introduce you to the Sven Chair. It’s just as velvety and down to lounge as the sofa, but smaller. (Duh, it’s a chair.)

While it’s a bit on the pricey side ($899 during the sale), its quality design and construction make it a worthy investment piece. Sven buyer Sandy S. wrote, “I went back and forth on whether I would spend as much as I did on this chair but it is well worth it!” During the sale, you can bundle it with the matching ottoman and save $150.

These luxe linen sheets – Alto Linen Queen Sheet Set

I know that the savvy approach to major sales events is to stock up on essentials and score the things you really need at better prices. However, that does not mean I take that approach.

Instead, I like to go rogue on luxe items that I would never otherwise buy for myself, telling myself that I’m actually saving money through my splurge. These $249 Linen sheets are exactly what I’m vying for. On sale for $169, I’m basically obligated to get them.

This large floor mirror – Laud Walnut Floor Mirror

The easiest way to dupe yourself into thinking that you have a bigger home than you do is to just buy a mirror. It’s like opening up a whole new portal of space—even if you can’t actually step through it and hang out there.

When it comes to decorative mirrors, bigger is better. That’s why this tall, floor-standing mirror is so great. It casually rests against the wall—but also comes with anti-tip hardware, so you don’t have to worry about accidents that will bring seven years of bad luck.

A decorative basket – Arbo Natural Small Round Basket

Woven baskets are the single most underrated decor item IMO and I will evangelize to anyone who will listen about the wonders of their practicality and style. Before I got into woven baskets, my apartment was always a mess. Clothes on the bathroom floor. Towels all over my room. Hats and mittens thrown willy-nilly all over my furniture.

Then, one day at Target, I laid eyes on a woven basket and had a vision sent to me by God: I could just throw all my crap in there, and my problems would be solved. This basket is way cuter than my target one – and it’s only $29.

The perfect chaise for apartments – Divan Chaise Lounge

Loveseats, chaises, futons—whatever you want to call them—these non-couch couches are the best thing that’s ever happened to apartment decor. I’ve dwelled in some notoriously couch-unfriendly apartments—like my current probably-was-an-attic-once third-floor walk-up—and my chaise lounger makes it feel homey and hospitable even though I’m tight on space.

If I didn’t have my grandmother’s vintage one that will probably outlive us all, I’d opt for this chic little number – that’s $400 off.

This nifty bedside lamp – Leap Black Sconce

Out of a deadly combination of laziness and stubbornness, I went a year in my current apartment before I caved and went out and got myself a bedside lamp. If you too are living that way, I implore you to be kinder to yourself. Get the lamp. But not just any lamp. This Article lamp is like those ones you see in hotels—and it’s less than $100.

A boho media unit – Candra Oak Media Unit

Classic media units often lack personality—and that doesn’t fly with us. Whether your idea of good entertainment is a Netflix binge or an evening busting out the deep cuts of your record collection, this Candra Oak Media Unit brings throwback boho vibes with its natural rattan detailing.

While I have a knock-off from Wayfair that’s pretty sharp, Article has competitors beat with its real oak construction and the fact that no assembly is required. Now until the end of the sale, you can save $100 off its regular price.

This funky table lamp – Bowery Table Lamp

This lamp is not just a lamp. This lamp is art. Whether you style it on your coffee table, a bookshelf, or your nightstand, your entire room will instantly become more sophisticated simply by being in the Bowery Lamp’s presence. Made with smoked glass and polished marble, this is not your average knick-knack.

A pick for plant parents – Tuva White Terrazzo Wide Indoor/Outdoor Planter

Enough about what you need this Labor Day. You have children to think of! Plant children, that is. This indoor/outdoor terrazzo planter is a beautiful abode for your precious plants, giving off a refined industrial look. It measures 14 inches tall with a 17-inch diameter, so it’s a substantial size. Plus, it’s way more versatile than your average hardware store pot. And you can opt to buy a matching stand for a truly ~elevated~ look.