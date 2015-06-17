Artist Captures an Ocean Storm in a Fishbowl

Who needs to hold the world in the palm of your hand when you can put the ocean on your living room shelf? Madrid-based artist Pamen Pereira bottles white-caps and salty spray in projection-mapped bowl entitled Tampoco el mar duerme (Neither does the sea sleep). The project was presented at it’s namesake exhibition, commissioned by Miguel Fernandez Cid in the Astarté Gallery for Madrid’s a3bandas festival. As with much of Pereira’s work, the show’s aviary mobile and floating hats have been described as essentialist, Kunderian, and even magical—Tampoco el mar duerme encapsulates all three. Created with a RealFlow plugin, Pereira’s projection traps the chaotic energy and movement of a high seas storm within the confines of a small glass tank. Below, step inside Pereira’s mystic exhibition with images and GIFs of the installations.

GIF via.

Click here to see more of Pamen Pereira’s work.

Videos by VICE

Related:

Live Projection Muralists Take Over an English Woodland

Walk on Water in a Projection-Mapped Paddy Field

Military Machines Become Coral Reefs In Glenn Kaino’s ‘Tank’