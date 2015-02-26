Artist Carves Tiny Pop Art Masterpieces on the Tips of Pencils

Getting a pencil lead perfectly sharp is an art form, but Salavat Fidai‘s intricate graphite sculptures are something else entirely. Under his steady fingers, a pencil tip can become anything from a fingernail-sized Oscar statuette to an impossibly detailed hand clutching a spray can. Visit Fidai’s Instagram to see more of his mind-boggling micro art, including Starry Night painted on a pumpkin seed, and Rembrandt’s Self Portrait emblazoned on a matchbox.

Buy Salvat Fidai’s work on his Etsy page.

