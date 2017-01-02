Is Chang Liu Our Generation’s Jackson Pollock?

This article was originally published on December 30, 2014 but we think it still rocks!

Abstract paintings propogate in artist Chang Liu’s Wild Growth, a Processing application that generates artworks from data gathered from live videos. The interactive project was created for the 2014 ITP winter showcase, and features Liu’s Jackson Pollock-inspired investigation into the boundaries of order and disorder, algorithms and handiwork.

Videos by VICE

Citing Untitled 6 by Camille Utterback and Body Paint by Memo Akten, two other paint-by-media works, as references, Liu decided to use Processing to create Wild Growth, employing a live camera feed that “sees” colors when positioned toward natural environments, pictures, or human subjects. In turn, her software “paints” the colors into quick-generated portraits that blossom out of paint drips, splatters, and brush strokes. “The whole process is similar with plant growth. It’s wild growth in digital world,” she explains.

Watch one of Chang Liu’s painting come to life, and see some of her other Wild Growth works below:

From the Brooklyn Botanical Garden

To learn more about the artist click here.

Related:

Abstract “Paintings” Created Entirely By A Computer

80 Spotlights Bathe a UK Palace in Light and Sound

This Glowing Painting Comes To Life When You Walk By, Knows Your Every Move

Manfred Mohr Plays The Machine, Turning Algorithms Into Visual Music