Artist Uses Algorithms to Carve Hyperdetailed Patterns into Plywood

Michael Anderson’s wood carvings are about as far from old-timey whittling as it gets. By programming a specialized computer numerical control machine (CNC), he cuts incredibly intricate geometric patterns into pieces of plywood.

“I’m interested in using this technology to express art through form, texture and spatial experience,” Anderson told Instagram. The process itself is reminiscent of early, subtractive versions of 3D printing, which carved desired objects out of blocks of wood. Often naming his works after phonetic representations of the phenomena they represent (e.g. /ˈspīrəl/, /ˈärˌɡīl/, and /rəˌvərbəˈrāSH(ə)n/), Anderson’s eye for finding patterns within the wood yields consistently mesmerizing results.

“Each material expresses itself in a unique way,” Anderson explains of his newest efforts, which involve making sculptures from plaster and resin, as well as with a three-sided flip mill. “Experimenting with different materials allows me to understand the limitations of not only the hardware, but the material itself.” As a result, he’s been able to transform his relatively flat wood-patterned carvings into elegant 3D cubes.

Revealing layers, Michael Anderson, 2015.

[vawr-teks], Michael Anderson, 2015

Liquidwood, Michael Anderson, 2014

(saɪˈmætɪks), Michael Anderson, 2015

/rəˌvərbəˈrāSH(ə)n/, Michael Anderson, 2015

Hybrid scripts resulting in layered valleys, Michael Anderson, 2014

/ˈärˌɡīl, Michael Anderson, 2014

More tool paths, Michael Anderson, 2014

Experimenting with a 3 sided flip mill, Michael Anderson, 2015

Sand, paint then repeat, Michael Anderson, 2015

Find more of Anderson’s carvings on his Instagram feed and Behance page.

