Artists Transform Forest into Bioluminescent Wonderland

The subtle beauty of a forest is illuminated with projection-mapped light in bioluminescent forest, a film by artists Friedrich van Schoor and Tarek Mawad. For six weeks, the duo immersed themselves in nature in order to create a “personification” of the environment, transforming trees and mushrooms into entities that glowed, sparked, and radiated with light. Set to an ethereal score by Berlin-based composer Achim Treu, the resulting film pulses with augmented life, teeming with the verdant beauty of the natural world, enhanced.

Below, take a peek behind-the-scenes of bioluminescent forest:

