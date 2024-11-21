VICE
The Untold Story of Arto Saari Is Now a VICE Film

The Finnish-born icon is the star of the latest episode of skate series Let It Kill You.

Finnish-born skate icon Arto Saari
Skateboarding stories don’t come much more intense than Arto Saari’s. But then that’s probably because it’s less a skateboarding story, and more a story about life and death.

In the latest episode of Let It Kill You, the Finnish-born skate icon opens up on everything from the trials of moving to the US to follow his dream as a young teenager (despite not speaking a lick of English) and nearly dying shortly afterwards from brain injuries, to his budding new career as a photographer, and all the juice in-between.

The episode is the most anticipated yet, and you can watch it in full, now, in the player below or over at the VICE YouTube channel.

