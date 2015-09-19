Arturo Vidal Absolutely Lights Up the Net in his First Bayern Goal

Fresh off of taking a load of trash talk from Beckenbauer, Chilean national Arturo Vidal decided to shut everyone the fuck up with a stunning first goal for his new club Bayern Munich—sent in from the top of the D. One touch to settle. One strike to ping off the post and into the side netting.

The ball knuckled away from the keeper, who leapt with a look that had “what do you want me to do about it?” written all over it. In fact, there was nothing the keeper could have done, but you can imagine he’ll have haunting dreams about him drifting endlessly in that leaping pose—into the farthest reaches of outer space, while a soccer ball with Vidal’s face on it burns brightly millions of lightyears away.