Arturo Vidal Reaches Unusual Plea Deal On Drunk Driving Charge

Arturo Vidal reached a plea deal over last month’s drunk driving charge. It is not a normal plea deal:

Arturo Vidal has reached plea deal over his driving under the influence charge – details on #SSNHQ pic.twitter.com/KlNLoye5Qb

— Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) July 9, 2015



Vidal has to speak to prisoners and then send them soccer equipment so that he doesn’t become one of them. Maybe his motivational speech to them can be about how he made an awful mistake, the same mistake many of them have made, but luckily he can afford very expensive lawyers so he doesn’t have to go to jail and tick the “convicted felon” boxes on job applications which will prevent him from getting any decent job for the rest of his life and render him to perpetual destitution. Isn’t life fair?