As If Unaffordable Homes Weren’t Enough, Now Buyers Are Being ‘Housefished’

Most of us can agree that artificial intelligence (AI) has done a lot more harm than good. One problem it’s causing is the real estate agency is the rise of “housefishing,” where sellers are using AI-enhanced photos of their homes in listings to trick people into buying. Real estate professionals are warning house hunters to be on high alert and not make any rash purchases.

What Is ‘Housefishing’?

Similar to catfishing, which involves creating a fake identity using someone else’s photos, housefishing is a tactic used to trick house hunters/buyers with AI-enhanced photos of a home.

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“Housefishing is catfishing with real estate,” Luciano Oliveira, LL.M, a cross-border real estate attorney at Oliveira Lawyers, representing buyers acquiring property abroad, told VICE. “AI tools now let a listing repaint the siding, replace the flooring, and furnish empty rooms in seconds. Nothing about the house changed. Only the photograph did.”

According to Devyn Kern, a New York City real estate advisor with the Kantha Team at SERHANT, many sellers use AI to enhance their property listings by adding appealing features like interior design elements, non-existent renovations, and even scenic nature views.

“Such image alteration techniques, which create visual illusions of appealing spaces or attractive interiors, are especially problematic in tight, competitive housing markets, including New York City where I operate,” Kern says.

Housefishing proposes a high risk for buyers, especially those who buy “sight unseen.” Those who are relocating from across the country, are on strict timelines, or are buying in a competitive market might make an impulsive decision.

“For a buyer across town, not a big problem really. Worst case you waste half an hour and drive home annoyed,” says Oliveira. “The problem is the remote buyer three states away or even abroad, and some of them never see the property until after closing.”

According to Kern, due to their highly competitive markets, this is also a common problem in metro areas.

“In these kinds of metros, sales can close in a matter of days—and sometimes even a matter of hours—following the initial listing preview,” says Kern. “Ultimately, housefishing can not only mislead purchasers into making poor or impulsive buying decisions, but can also contribute to the deterioration of trust between buyer and seller and a general wariness about real estate professionals.”

How to Avoid ‘Housefishing’

A simple way to avoid the housefishing trap is by actually visiting the home you’re considering purchasing. However, if you’re relocating and don’t have the means for an in-person walk-through, you can hire professionals to do so for you.

“Never buy on images alone. Put your own eyes in that house: an independent inspector you hired, plus a live video walkthrough where you direct the camera,” says Oliveira. “Ask for the unaltered originals in writing, and when buying remotely, always have an attorney on your side.”

Additionally, never take photos at face value. Even if they’re not AI-genereted/enhanced, they can still be misleading.

“Wise, experienced buyers and even the most cautious purchasers should view and approach any listing photographs with the understanding that these can depict a property’s potential—not current actuality,” says Kern.

Working with a real estate agent can help mitigate these risks, as they tend to see through AI-enhanced photos.

“Real estate agents should review and discuss floor plans with clients, compare actual dimensions to images, study past sales listings and look for features and conditions (views, light quality, building maintenance and condition, original finishes, architectural details) that a photograph cannot accurately manipulate through software,” Kern explains.