As police arrested Cesar Sayoc, two more suspected bombs surfaced

As police were apprehending suspect Cesar Sayoc in connection with the attempted mail bombings of prominent Democrats this week, two more suspicious packages were intercepted en route to Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California, and the billionaire Tom Steyer.

Both packages were discovered in Californina, with the package addressed to Harris intercepted in Sacramento, and the package addressed to Steyer in Burlingame.

Authorities say the packages were similar to ones containing explosives sent throughout the country to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, George Soros, and other progressives.

One of Harris’ regional office buildings was evacuated over a suspicious package earlier in the week, on Wednesday, though it turned out to be a false alarm.

Sayoc, the 56-year-old Florida man arrested in connection to the bombings, had a long criminal history leading up to his arrest Friday near a white van covered in Trump stickers. He also posted videos of himself at Trump rallies on a now deactivated Facebook account and uploaded hundreds of racist memes and conspiracy theories about prominent Democrats on Twitter.

Speaking at the White House on Friday, President Trump condemned the attempted bombings as “terrorizing acts,” though earlier that day he complained that “this ‘Bomb’ stuff” was distracting from Republicans’ TV coverage.

Cover image: FBI handout