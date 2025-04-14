As Promised, I Guess I’ll Give the ‘Gex Trilogy’ a Chance – Tentatively Ending the Great Waypoint Gex vs. Croc War

For those of you who don’t know all the weird “Waypoint Nuances” (which I imagine is 99.9% of you), there’s been a war brewing between Croc and Gex for months. Anthony and Shaun are what I’d like to call “Gex Sympathizers.” They love the green, smarmy bastard. Meanwhile, in my eyes? Croc is the best boy. But, I made a terrible miscalculation recently. So, as an honorable man, I’m writing this article to announce that I’m going to give the incoming Gex Trilogy a try.

Let’s backtrack just a bit. I’d say I’m decently good at picking games for the team that are right in their wheelhouse. A month or so ago, I happened to lock eyes with Lil Guardsman. “What does this have to do with Gex and Croc?” I’m getting there, ya impatient jerk. I impulse-bought the game, and I didn’t think much of it.

Anthony tells the story better than I can, but effectively, he found out that I had Lil Guardsman in my Steam library and didn’t tell him about it. To make this heinous crime up to him, he first suggested I give Gex a public apology. Eventually, Team Croc and Team Gex came to suitable terms. I’d give Gex an earnest shot when the trilogy released. Make no mistake: Croc is also getting his time to shine. However, what’s fair is fair.

Screenshots: Limited Run Games/Argonaut Games

oh, no, it’s tail time — Perhaps we can finally put the croc/gex conflict to rest

It’s no KABOO or KERSPLAT, but, fine. Croc takes priority, of course. (It helps that it’s already out, too.) Then, I guess it’ll be… …ugh, Tail Time. The Steam description is deplorable–I mean, great! It’s great!

“Things are about to get weirder than the 4th of July at Rick James’ place! Everyone’s favorite tail-whipping, channel-surfing gecko is back in a collection that features all of his best-selling adventures! GEX Trilogy includes the original 2D platformer, GEX, and the two 3D sequels: GEX: Enter the Gecko & GEX 3: Deep Cover Gecko —but these aren’t just re-runs! This Carbon Engine powered collection includes extras and numerous improvements like that bring GEX back into prime time!”

At least they won’t be straight ports like I initially thought they’d be, so that’s something. Will the Gex Trilogy be better than Croc? Unlikely. But I’m willing to give it a go. After all, I’m a man of my word. “This adventure will be crazier than a night at Sydney Sweeney’s house!” Or something. Insert insensitive accent here, insert weird comments about women there.