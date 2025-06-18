As ‘Stellar Blade’ Reaches 3 Million Sales, Shift up CEO Rewards All 300 Employees With a Switch 2

It’s an exciting time for Stellar Blade studio Shift Up. As the formerly PlayStation-exclusive hit reaches its newest milestone of 3 million sales, Shift Up CEO Hyung-Tae Kim has rewarded all 300 employees with a brand new Nintendo Switch 2.

Stellar Blade made its PC debut earlier this month, sparking another surge of sales for the South Korean studio. With access to mod support now available and a year’s worth of extra content included with the PC release? Shift Up is seeing yet another round of success for their action-adventure title. In its first three days on PC, Stellar Blade reportedly sold one million units. A metric that took almost two months for its initial PlayStation 5 release.

This isn’t the first time Shift Up’s Kim has generously celebrated his team’s achievements. Earlier this year, during a New Year’s event, Kim rewarded all 311 Shift Up employees with a PlayStation 5 Pro. And, a bonus of 5 million won (approximately $3,442 USD). In 2021, Kim purchased PlayStation 5s for his then-staff of 260. In celebration of the “Project Eve” prototype appearing in a PlayStation showcase event.

Shift Up may be planning a ‘Stellar Blade’ Switch 2 release

While there’s no official announcement of Stellar Blade making way to the Switch 2, there’s reason to believe it’s possible. As reported by PlayForum, Shift Up has received Switch 2 development kits and has “begun initial work” on a port. “The kit includes unpublished APIs, test software, and debugging tools, which are used to actually verify the hardware structure and operating environment, and to perform optimization and compatibility work tailored to the platform characteristics,” reports PlayForum.

On a Reddit post, Shift Up Community Manager “Wolfcastle” makes it clear that this news isn’t confirmation. They’ve reached out to PlayForum to have the report corrected.

Regardless, Shift Up’s IP development plans show that the Stellar Blade franchise isn’t going anywhere. A Stellar Blade sequel is in the works, and with the technological upgrade from Switch 1 to Switch 2, it’s entirely likely we’ll see it land on Nintendo’s new console.

Stellar Blade‘s PC launch has topped the Steam charts faster than any other PlayStation-to-PC release, reaching a peak of over 190,000 players. This trumps other PlayStation-exclusive games making their PC debuts, including The Last of Us, Horizon Zero Dawn, and God of War: Ragnarok.