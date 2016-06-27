A$AP Ferg and Big Sean Drop a New Video for “World Is Mine”

I don’t think we’re ever going to get tired of new stuff from A$AP Ferg. With his new album Always Strive and Prosper, Ferg has shown that he’s come very far in his message and music, leading us to wonder whether or not he’s going to end up being his generation’s next great visionary. But no matter how you cut it, what’s undeniable is that he’s got an eye for visuals, as seen in his new video for “World Is Mine” featuring Big Sean. It’s one of the album’s most clever tracks, trading in the usual rap cliches of Scarface worship, for self-awareness that they do have that they could lose everything if they don’t continue on working. The video shows the duo successful and in a huge house, Ferg hard at work on some Adidas concepts, never wanting to let up.