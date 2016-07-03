A$AP Ferg Brought out Young Thug, ScHoolboy Q, Young Thug, Tyler, The Creator, and A$AP Rocky at the Same Fest

Bringing out guests at festivals is lowkey an art. There’s numerous approaches one can take for making a performance stand out, either with a totally out of left-field guest or somebody that’s a frequent collaborator. Last weekend at Netherlands festival WOO HAH!, A$AP Ferg decided to stack the deck with as many guests as possible for his set. At the end of his show he brought out Young Thug, A$AP Rocky, Tyler The Creator, and ScHoolboy Q to join him on stage for “Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2,” “Shabba,” “Work,” and “New Level.” Each guest go in and out of the song interchangeably, adding a palpable energy to Fergenstein’s already hyped songs.