A$AP Ferg and Migos’ “Back Hurt” Video Is a Wavy Wonderland

A$AP Ferg has been on a roll with his wild, visually creative videos, and the clip for the Migos collab “Back Hurt” is no different. In it, Fergenstein and co. cavort, dab, and cook in a stylishly and colorfully lit (but largely purple) studio while we at home are treated to Rocky Horror-ish close-ups of Ferg’s grills and an old dude illustrating the song’s concept of spinal cord damage through abundance of racks. Watch the video below.

Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.