A$AP Ferg Will Bless Your Life with His New Kirk Knight Produced Track “FLEM”

Tomorrow, A$AP Ferg is going to bless all of us with the release of his long-awaited sophomore record, Always Strive And Prosper. For the past few months we’ve heard several new tracks from the record, ranging from clubby, Skrillex collaborations like “Hungry Ham” to hard as hell tracks like “Let It Bang” with Schoolboy Q. Last night, he dropped a new track “FLEM,” which isn’t off the new record but does show off Ferg’s versatility as an artist, and dedication to putting out as much music as possible. The track is produced by Kirk Knight who brings in a beat that’s smoother and lighter than what we’ve heard from the record up until this point, allowing Ferg to come through and easily drop verses of meaningful rhymes about him making it. The video keeps it simple, letting you just listen to the beats and the words. Because really, why let anything get in the way of a song like this?