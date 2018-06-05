Watch A$AP Rocky and Skepta’s Trippy “Praise The Lord” Video

A$AP Rocky has released a video for “Praise The Lord (Da Shine)”, the latest single from his third album TESTING, which came out late last month. A collaboration with London grime king Skepta, the “Praise The Lord” video finds Rocky and Skepta hanging around their respective hometowns (NYC and London, respectively) in a split-screen. In line with TESTING‘s vaguely psychedelic aesthetic, the scenery refracts and wobbles around them. They get together to hang out near a car, too, obviously. “Praise The Lord” is easily one of TESTING‘s best tracks, and Rocky and Skepta are two of the most charismatic rappers working right now, so the video is a lot of fun. Watch above.

“Praise The Lord” is the second video we’ve seen from TESTING (if you don’t count the cooked-as-hell performance art video, which you shouldn’t) after the Moby-sampling lead single “A$AP Forever“. Rocky and Skepta are both due to hit Australia later this year for Listen Out Festival.

Videos by VICE

Follow Shaad on Twitter.