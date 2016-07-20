A$AP Rocky Clarifies His Stance on Black Lives Matter in Breakfast Club Interview



Photo via YouTube

Twitter took turns roasting A$AP Rocky last week when clips of a 2015 interview he did with TimeOut magazine made the rounds, in which he seemingly claimed to want no part in the Black Lives Matter movement. He appeared on The Breakfast Club this morning to address the controversy.

Rocky says he was misquoted and that his quotes were taken out of context because of “…these European reporters, journalists who want to make a name for themselves.” On his apparent lack of stance against police brutality, he says that “I would love to change the world. I don’t know where to start, though.” He goes on to say that he’s a different kind of rapper than J. Cole or Kendrick Lamar, who tackle “those subjects” (read: social issues) and that’s he’s closer to Tupac Shakur or André 3000, who he says helped their communites while being more “eclectic.” Watch the entire 40-minute interview below.

Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.