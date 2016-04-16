Watch Kanye West and Schoolboy Q Join A$AP Rocky Onstage During His Coachella Set

Photo by Timothy Norris

Coachella is always filled with huge surprises, and this year is no different. To kick off the weekend, A$AP Rocky brought out the one and only Kanye West to make a huge appearance at the festival. Rocky’s set was already a spectacle to see, packed with insane visuals and tricks like him disappearing midset, and an awesome guest spot from, Schoolboy Q for “Electric Body.” But the appearance that would really ignite the crowd was Kanye West showing up to perform “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” with Rocky. It’s a cool sight that unfortunately seemed to be marred by technical issues; West’s microphone shorts out for part of the set making it hard to hear his part of the song. Other than that, it’s a wild sight to see that put Rocky’s set over the edge.

Videos by VICE

A video posted by WorldstarHipHop (@worldstar) on Apr 15, 2016 at 10:10pm PDT