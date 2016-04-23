A$AP Rocky Brought Out Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Ferg, and Miguel at Coachella

Photo via Timothy Norris

Last week, A$AP Rocky made it really obvious that he doesn’t come to Coachella by himself. For a huge surprise he brought out Kanye West, creating a huge and memorable spectacle for the first weekend of the festival. Not one to stay content, he topped himself this weekend and brought out not one but three guests, with Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Ferg, and Miguel. It was a wild spectacle, with Tyler emerging from a smoke-filled chamber with the letters “WTF” over it in neon, to the crowd’s excitement. It was a wild time, Ferg coming out to play his single “New Level” which got the entire stage jumping. It’s a reminder from Rocky himself that the A$AP Mob does everything big.

Videos by VICE

Watch footage below via Pitchfork.

t x asap x coachella… whatthefuckrightnow snap: kelly4strikes pic.twitter.com/vmiqOOYxol

A video posted by BlackSheep_89 (@ovejanegra_89) on Apr 23, 2016 at 2:21am PDT

A video posted by Jamie-Sue (@jamiesueiloveyou) on Apr 23, 2016 at 12:38am PDT

A video posted by Crystal (@feelingmyheartintoxify) on Apr 23, 2016 at 12:06am PDT