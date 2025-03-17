A$AP Rocky Debuted a New Song From a Helicopter at Rolling Loud

In what might be one of the most “go big or go home” moments at this year’s Rolling Loud California, A$AP Rocky kicked off his crowd-pleasing set from a helicopter.

Strapped into a safety harness, Rocky soared over the crowd in a black helicopter stamped with the letters D.B.D. (representing his upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb). After performing his new song “All Black (Stole Ya Flow),” he debuted a seemingly brand new, unreleased track.

Videos by VICE

After performing “A$AP Forever” from the sky, Rocky rappelled out of the helicopter and onto the Rolling Loud Festival stage. Check out the footage below.

Play video

Fans have been waiting seven years for a new A$AP Rocky album. His last proper record was TESTING, which was released in 2018. GQ asked Rocky about his new project during Paris Fashion Week, and he replied by joking to the reporter, “Don’t do me like that.”

“Don’t make me do that right now,” Rocky continued with a laugh. “You gon’ get me beat up out here. They on my head because of questions like that.”

“I’m in the mixing and mastering realm of it,” Rocky went on to say. “The album’s done. I just want to drop it. I don’t want to keep saying what I’m going to do and I want to give people what I’ve been promising them for a long-ass fucking time.”

A$AP Rocky Was Recently Found Not Guilty on Assault Charges

It’s presumed that Rocky’s recent legal issues have contributed to the delay of Don’t Be Dumb.

On April 20, 2022, LAPD officers took A$AP Rocky into custody on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest stemmed from a 2021 Hollywood shooting incident wherein fellow rapper A$AP Relli claimed to have suffered a grazed gunshot wound on his hand.

Rocky was offered a plea deal but ultimately turned it down. After a month-long trial spanning from January to February 2025, Rocky was found not guilty of the charges against him.

While there is still no announced release date, A$AP Rocky’s Rolling Loud performance has fans hopeful it might be on the way soon.