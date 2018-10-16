A$AP Rocky Needs a $100,000 Bed Because He “Has a Lot of Orgies”

There are some interviews that stop you dead in your tracks. Earlier this year, Quincy Jones’s epic career-spanning piece in Vulture had the ability to make you say, “Wait, what?” Now, A$AP Rocky is eliciting that same shock value. In a new interview with Esquire, the Harlem rapper was extremely candid about being a staple in the worlds of fashion and rap, but also completely oversold us on another venture he’s apparently really good at: sex.

If you’ve been paying attention to Rocky, this article probably shouldn’t surprise you. But here we are. Last year, there was that whole “slipping on semen” story he remembered like it was nothing. As outlandish as that fight scene sounded, it’s nothing compared to the conquests he remembers for Esquire. In the interview, Rocky goes off on a tangent about designing his entire home—including the beds. He put a halt on the idea because it would need to sell for the hefty price tag of $100,000. But Rocky knows from experience the bed is worth every penny.

But I need it because I have a lot of orgies at my house with some very close female companions…Yeah man, lot of orgies. I’ve photographed and documented many of them. The women that I’m around are into that free-spirited shit like me. Usually guys are insecure with working, successful women, they can’t handle it when it’s on the other foot, you know? So they get with a guy like me—they know I don’t want to break their hearts or nothing. And why not? Let’s smoke some good weed in the teepee and have a fun time!



The news of orgies sound like your typical celebrity rendezvous, until he shares that he’s been dabbling in them long before his A$AP Mob fame.

My first orgy was when I was in seventh grade. Thirteen years old. Yeah, I was at Booker T Washington [High School] in New York City. The first time was in this apartment building. We took the elevator to the roof, and everybody put their coats on the ground. There were like five girls and ten guys, and we all just took turns. And hopefully you didn’t have a little dick because they’re going to tease you! At that time, I wasn’t the biggest guy, but come on, cut me some slack, I was in the seventh grade! Fucking bullies!



But, even with that $100,000 bed, even Rocky is growing tired of all the sex he’s having.

Sex isn’t what it used to be anymore. Before, it was like, ‘Can I do it with her?’, and the chase was addictive. But now I know I can, so if I do it, it’s just an empty void. You become a guy who hits it and quits it. And I’m too old to be having random body counts. You feel me?…And with strangers you gotta use a condom, you can’t kiss ’em. It’s not intimacy.

Read the full interview at Esquire.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.

