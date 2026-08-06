ASAP Rocky Seemingly Gives Definitive Answer on Tyler, The Creator’s Sexuality

For years, the internet and hip-hop fans have speculated on Tyler, The Creator’s sexuality. “Is he gay?” Now, Tyler’s friend and peer, ASAP Rocky, has given what seems to be a definitive answer to the question.

The topic came up while Rocky was chatting with BET’s Jason Lee. The host asked if Tyler is homosexual or just “trolling.” Rocky replied firmly, “That n***a gay.” However, he then kind of appears to backtrack, saying “I guess” when Lee presses him on it.

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“[If] it walks like a duck [and] quacks like a duck,” Rocky continued. “I never saw that n***a do no gay s**t, but he play gay all day.”

Tyler, the Creator has never publicly shared his sexual identity

Tyler, the Creator has never identified his sexuality publicly, but he did once note that it was a “grey area.” He made the comment in 2018, while speaking to Fantastic Man. “Even though I’m considered loud and out there, I’m private. Which is a weird dichotomy.” The topic had arisen while he was discussing the Flower Boy lyric “I been kissing white boys since 2004”.

Lyrically, Tyler has continued to keep people guessing about his sexuality. For example, in 2023 on the song “Sorry Not Sorry”, Tyler rapped: “Sorry to the guys I had to hide/ Sorry to the girls I had to lie to.”

Multiple Tyler, The Creator songs seem to imply he is not straight

Then, in 2024, Tyler dropped his eighth album, the widely acclaimed Chromakopia. That record contains numerous implications that Tyler is not exclusively heterosexual. On the track “Balloon”—which features Doechii—Tyler raps: “Everything real here, no lace front, okay / I doze during December, I slay / I don’t even like girls, b***h, I’m way up too high.”

Doechii then adds: “I’m a bi b***h, but I need that p***y now / If he is gay, then I am gay, and we are nouns (We are nouns)”.

Furthermore, Tyler also used Chromakopia to announce what seems to be his position on open relationships, or ethical non-monogamy. In the song, “Darling, I”, Tyler says, “Love ’em all for different reasons at the same damn time / See monogamy, that s**t is not for me.”

At this time, Tyler, The Creator does not appear to have publicly addressed ASAP Rocky’s comments.

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