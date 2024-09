Over the course of the past year, A$AP Rocky has been ceaselessly touring the world in support of At.Long.Last.A$AP. Recently, Rocky played a show in Hong Kong as a part of its 2015 Cockenflap festival. At the end of his set, he played a brand new song “Yamborghini High,” which based on the song’s name seems to be a tribute to the late A$AP Yams. It’s a solid tribute, because the song fucking rules. Listen below.