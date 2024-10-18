Asheville Brewery Shares Recipe for Viral ‘Higher Calling’ Hurricane Relief IPA

Asheville Brewery Shares Viral Recipe for Its Hurricane Relief IPA

A North Carolina brewery is doing what it knows best to raise money for Hurricane Helene relief: making beer.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Asheville brewery DSSOLVR turned its location into a donation hub for free water and food. First, the brewery gave away the 1,000 gallons it had stored to make beer, then it brought in more donated supplies to distribute to anyone in need.

But really, what they’re good at is brewing beer. So they came up with the idea of a beer where all proceeds would go towards relief aid and are offering up the recipe to other breweries across the country. So far, according to DSSOLVR co-founder Vince Tursi, 100 breweries from California to Vermont have expressed interest.

Basically, DSSOLVR is sharing a special beer recipe—a riff on their Hazy IPA called Higher Calling—with those interested. They’ll also provide labels for cans. From there, each brewery creates its own version of Higher Calling using that base recipe, then donates 100 percent of the proceeds to support in western North Carolina. The beers should start hitting taps and cans before the end of October.

“We realized that without help, there wasn’t going to be a home to come back to for a lot of the community here, and so we figured that a project like this was the best way to get the ball rolling on rebuilding the WNC Beer community,” Tursi told VICE.

“We’ve also got breweries all the way from Abita Brewing in Louisiana, Good Measure Brewing in Vermont, Tactical Brewing in Florida, Two Tides Brewing in Georgia, to North Park Beer Co. in California and everywhere in between,” Tursi continued. “So wherever you are, there should be somewhere reasonably close to find this beer and help rebuild the place we call home.”

Beer collabs like this have netted some impressive turnouts and large charitable donations over the years. There was the Black is Beautiful project in the wake of George Floyd, along with All Together amid the pandemic. Others like the Kokua Project, after the Maui fire, also brought in impressive contributions.

So keep your eye out, as you’ll likely be seeing the Higher Calling beer popping up near you over the coming weeks. Anyone can grab the recipe and labels here.