Ashlee Simpson Still Cringes at This Part of Her MTV Reality Show 20 Years Later

In the early 2000s, the Simpson sisters—Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson—dominated pop culture. From their singing careers to their personal brands, they were printing a lot of money. They also had their own television shows on MTV, and Simpson has opened up about her time filming and letting her kids watch it back.

What Ashlee Simpson regrets about the Ashlee Simpson Show

The Ashlee Simpson Show followed the wannabe musician as she recorded her debut album, Autobiography, her first major tour, and navigated her personal life, including her relationship with Ryan Cabrera. Simpson went against the grain, shifting away from the bubblegum pop that was dominating the era and chose pop-punk, famously dyeing her hair black. Her album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with smash hits including “Pieces of Me,” “Shadow,” and “La La.”

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“I mean, the only thing that kills me is, like, my voice,” Simpson said on Pod Meets World. “Like, this voice. I’m like, ‘Oh my god. What is this talking voice? I don’t know.’”

“Naturally hearing the sound of your voice, that one really kills me. But I think for me, though, it was so important because it was such a window to my life and what was changing … this was kind of the first of that kind of making, doing an album, but not making a band. It was following the process.”

Despite her initially cringing at herself, she says the reality show features “so many silly moments.”

“It’s okay though because my best friends on the show, Stephanie and Lauren, they’re on the show with me and they’re the godmothers of both of my children.”

The Ashlee Simpson Show aired after Newlyweds with her sister Jessica and her husband Nick Lachey. While Newlyweds was averaging 3.5 million viewers for MTV, The Ashlee Simpson Show averaged about 2.9 million weekly. The show ran for two seasons from 2004-2005.