Asia Argento Threatens to Sue Rose McGowan Over Sexual Assault Statement

On Monday, the Italian actress Asia Argento released a statement on Twitter asking for a formal apology from her former friend Rose McGowan.





The statement Argento is referring to is the letter McGowan put out on August 27 via Nathaniel Baruch, her PR representative, that addressed claims made by Jimmy Bennett about being sexually assaulted by Argento.



“Asia had revealed that she had indeed slept with Jimmy Bennet,” McGowan’s statement read. “Rain [Dove] also shared that Asia had stated that she’d been receiving unsolicited nudes of Jimmy since he had been 12. Asia mentioned in these texts that she didn’t take any action on those images. No reporting to authorities, to the parents, or blocking of Jimmy’s social media. Not even a simple message ‘Don’t send me these images. They are inappropriate.’”



Adding, “There were a few other details revealed as well that I am not at liberty to mention in this statement as investigators do their job.”



On August 19 legal documents were uncovered by The New York Times that revealed Argento paid actor and musician Jimmy Bennett $380,000 after Bennett accused Argento of sexually assaulting him in a hotel room in 2013 when he was 17 and she was 37.



Argento has continuously denied ever having a sexual relationship with Bennett and said the decision to pay him was made at the time by her former boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain, who passed away earlier this summer. After her statement came out, however, TMZ published a photo of Argento and Bennett and screenshots of text messages allegedly between her and a friend that suggested she did have sex with the teen, which were released before McGowan’s statement.

Videos by VICE

Rose McGowan has yet to respond to Argento’s request.