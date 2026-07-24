Ask Yourself This Question Before Confessing to Cheating, Therapist Says

Honesty is the best policy — except, apparently, when it’s the worst one.

A TikTok creator going by @FashionablyDivorced recently made the case that telling your partner you cheated is an act of selfishness disguised as integrity. “By letting them know, you’re making them carry the burden of what you’ve done,” she said in the video. “It has the potential to completely destroy their psyche.” The comment section split roughly in half.

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Relationship therapist Dr. Madeleine Roantree, speaking to Metro, offers a more measured way into the dilemma: before deciding whether to confess, ask yourself one question. Is this my information to share, or theirs to have?

It sounds like a cop-out, but the logic that follows is harder to dismiss than it first appears. Roantree explains that the case for staying silent is usually consequentialist in nature. “If the affair was a one-off, is over, and the disclosure’s only function is to transfer guilt rather than change anything going forward, some argue the harm of telling can outweigh the harm of not telling,” she told Metro. The confession, in that reading, serves the person confessing more than the person receiving the news.

Confessing Years Later Is Probably the Worst Thing You Could Do

Psychotherapist Esther Perel, author of The State of Affairs, has made a similar argument in clinical terms. When asked about disclosure, she said: “The golden rule is, ‘what would be the consequences of telling?’” She described a client whose wife had been bedridden with MS for a decade—a man who had been having an affair for four years. “What is he going to do, tell his wife, who is bedridden?” she told the Irish Times. “What would that achieve?”

Of course, many people find this reasoning convenient rather than ethical. Roantree says: “Your partner can’t make informed choices about their own life without accurate information. Choosing silence to preserve a relationship that couldn’t survive the truth means the remaining relationship is being sustained by a lie.” The betrayed partner, she notes, is consenting to a partnership that doesn’t actually exist as they understand it.

One thing researchers agree on: the longer a confession gets put off, the uglier it gets. A partner learning about an affair two years after the fact isn’t just processing the cheating—they’re processing every conversation, every dinner, every reassurance that happened in between. The question is no longer about the cheating; it’s about how long you’ve been lying directly to their face.

What no therapist seems to disagree on is this: a confession made primarily to relieve the cheater’s own guilt, with little thought given to the impact on the other person, is the least defensible version of honesty. If you’re going to tell your partner, know why you’re telling them—and make sure the answer isn’t just about making yourself feel better.