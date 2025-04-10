Askiisoft Confirms ‘Katana Zero’ DLC is Still Coming, Still Free During Triple-I Inititive, and I Could Pass Out From Joy

The Hollow Knight folks finally got their moment to shine this year with the confirmation that Silksong is coming in 2025. You may be thinking, why even mention Silksong or Hollow Knight in this article whatsoever? Well, it’s because another fantastic indie game, Katana Zero, has finally received an update regarding its DLC. It’s a day for both fanbases to celebrate, especially now that we know the Katana Zero DLC is still coming and will still be free. I could scream my excitement from the rooftops, but I guess I’ll do it here, instead.

Screenshot: ASkiisoft

After So Many Years, We Finally Have Confirmation That the ‘Katana Zero’ DLC is Still Coming

You know, I’ve been looking for a reason to replay Katana Zero, and this may be just the reason I’ve been craving. When I first dove into Katana Zero, I thought it was one of the greatest games ever — indie or not. Even years later, that sentiment hasn’t changed in the slightest. It’s fast and furious, and I’m ready to buy everybody on the team a Steam copy of the game so they can experience the glory of it. And it seems like 2025 is the year that games are just going to continue catering to my every whim and fancy. With Kirby Air Riders, Promise Mascot Agency, and now Katana Zero DLC on the horizon? It’s going to be a very Shaun-coded year.

What makes Katana Zero so special, you may be asking? I’m glad you did. It’s the perfect blend of precision platforming mixed with incredible action. It weaves a complex story, with a twist I could have never guessed. Frankly, Katana Zero is just a fantastic video game, paired with an incredible story and pulse-pounding action. No big deal or anything, but it was also made by a solo developer. Wild stuff.

Katana ZERO DLC



Still coming.

Still free. pic.twitter.com/u1tiwTalOr — Justin (@askiisoft) April 10, 2025 Tweet by @askiisoft on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

At this point? I want to pay Askiisoft for their effort. Set up a Katana Zero GoFundMe or something, especially for the amount of time you’ve put into this project. Regardless, I’m here for it. I’m beyond excited by any feasible amount of emotion. I never thought this day would come, but I’m all in on it, baby.