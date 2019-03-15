Asparagus and Pea Spring Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more to finish

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 ounces|60 grams Serrano ham, thinly sliced into ribbons

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed (about ¾ pound|400 grams)

6 ounces|200 grams snap peas, trimmed and halved on the diagonal

1 cup|140 grams frozen peas, defrosted

1 lemon

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

5 tablespoons ricotta cheese

parsley leaves, to garnish

dill sprigs, to garnish

Videos by VICE

Directions

Melt the oil and butter in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add the Serrano ham and cook until crispy, 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the ham to a paper towel-lined plate. Add the asparagus to the skillet and, working in batches if necessary so as to not overcrowd the pan, cook, gently shaking the skillet to turn the asparagus, until the asparagus are charred all over, 7 to 8 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the reserved ham along with the snap peas and frozen peas. Zest the lemon over the top, then cut the lemon in half and squeeze over the juice. Season with salt and pepper and transfer the vegetables to a platter. Dollop the ricotta over the top and sprinkle with the herbs. Crack some more black pepper over the top and drizzle with olive oil to serve.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.