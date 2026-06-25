Assassin’s Creed 3 Gets a New 90‑Minute Experience 14 Years Later

Ubisoft is teaming up with a surprising partner to help celebrate America’s 250th anniversary of independence by returning to the world of Assassin’s Creed 3.

Echoes of Revolution Experience Comes to Boston and NYC

Screenshot: Ubisoft

Ubisoft is teaming up with Welsh creative technology studio Sugar Creative and using the Niantic Spatial’s Visual Positioning System to create an interactive experience that is a throwback to the Assassin’s Creed 3 era of the franchise.

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The Echoes of Revolution experience launched on June 25 and fans must be physically present in Boston or New York City to take part. Interested fans who are in one of those areas can download the app for free and begin an interactive tour focused on landmarks where revolutionary history took place 250 years ago.

“Echoes of Revolution is a free augmented reality experience for mobile devices, available in two cities to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence. In each city, players explore the real streets where revolutionary history happened, using the world of Assassin’s Creed III to see the past brought to life around them. The memories can be played in any order, for around 90 minutes in total per city.”

In each city, the app guides players to ten location-based experiences at GPS coordinates of sites of historical significance. Once on location, players use their mobile device to access augmented reality content featuring imagery from the worlds of Assassin’s Creed III and Assassin’s Creed Rogue.

Echoes of Revolution: NYC – is built on the historical expertise and curatorial vision of the NYC Revolutionary Trail, developed by Gotham Center for New York City History. Players will experience pivotal moments including the defence of the Hudson, the raising of a Liberty Pole at City Hall Park, and the British occupation.

Echoes of Revolution: Boston – is developed with the historical guidance and support of Revolutionary Spaces, Boston’s leading organization for Revolutionary-era history and custodian of the Old South Meeting House and the Old State House. Players will experience key revolutionary moments including the Boston Tea Party and the intelligence networks centred at the Green Dragon Tavern.

Although the experience sounds pretty interesting for fans who happen to find themselves in those two cities during the event, the average Assassin’s Creed fan is likely more interested in the next installment in the mainline franchise. Assassin’s Creed fans can also dive into Black Flag Resynced later this summer when it arrives on July 9. Codename Hexe is also still in development, but there is no estimated release date for that game at this time.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on what is next for the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Echoes of Revolution is available now on mobile devices and the experience requires users to be in New York City or Boston to participate.