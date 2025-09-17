Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remake Might Look Different Than We Thought

With the success of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Ubisoft has been enjoying some good times in the spotlight recently. And maybe some not-so-good times, as they allegedly threatened to sue Matt Ryan, voice of the main Black Flag character, Edward Kenway.

Potentially bad ideas aside, it’s been a solid year for them. They might as well ride the high and unveil the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake, because we all already know about it. The newest rumors have fans in a bit of an uproar, but in my opinion, they sound pretty good.

Videos by VICE

Assassin’s creed black flag might be a little different

As spotted and translated by Insider Gaming, Jeux Video Magazine did a video about the remake. This is someone who has nailed reports on the franchise in the past. One of the most interesting bits of information is that the remake could possibly do away with the modern-day segments found in the game. Those parts have always been the least favorite of those who played the franchise over the years.

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag. Photo: Ubisoft

I can tell you for sure that I won’t be mourning the loss of them. Give me more time on the seas, and I’m happy with it. Black Flag might actually be my favorite game in the series, the more I think about it.

I loved Assassin’s Creed II, but Black Flag was special. Another tidbit of info revealed was that the remake could feature more RPG-like elements similar to more recent games in the series. I’m iffy on this one, but maybe the execution of it pays off.

Of course, like any and all rumors, it’s best to take these with a grain of salt. But they are interesting to consider, given how long this game has been said to exist, as well as the apparently super-necessary secrecy attempted with it.

I mean, is it really worth it to threaten lawsuits if the game coming isn’t something a bit different and more than just a remaster? You might as well make the bad optics worth it.