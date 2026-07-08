Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced DRM Bypassed and Pirated Before Release

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is still 48 hours from its release, and the entire game has reportedly been leaked on PC. Surprisingly, modders have already bypassed the Black Flag remake’s Denuvo DRM, and it isn’t even out yet.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Playable Build Leaks Early on PC

Screenshot: Ubisoft

This might be a world record. According to reports, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced‘s unpopular Denuvo DRM has already been bypassed days before its launch. The Black Flag remake’s game files were online. Interestingly, there are rumors that the files were specifically leaked from Ubisoft’s own launcher and not Steam.

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While there is no official confirmation about how the leak happened, Reddit users claim that it was a mistake by Ubisoft. “Ubisoft allowed preload and didn’t encrypt for Ubisoft Connect or just Ubisoft+ subscription users. It’s a mess up.” If true, it appears the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced leak happened after pre-loads of the game went live on July 7.

Players reacted to the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced PC leak as you would expect. Many pointed out the irony in a game about pirates being pirated days before its release. “Game about pirates getting pirated before release XD,” a user on Reddit wrote, for example. Interestingly, the original Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag also saw leaks before it released on PC back in 2013.

Pirates Already Bypassed Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced DRM

Screenshot: Ubisoft

Soon after its files leaked online, pirates were reportedly able to create a bypass for Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced‘s DRM. The game uses Denuvo, which is deeply unpopular among many PC gamers. Originally released in 2014, the anti-tamper software has been a big sore spot in the Steam community over the past decade.

The biggest reason players dislike Denuvo is that it has a history of lowering game performance. A popular example of this is Resident Evil Village. At launch, RE8 had framerate and stutter issues while the anti-pirate software was active. However, when Capcom removed the DRM in 2023, the game saw a massive boost in performance.

Many users pointed out that this is likely a big reason Rockstar Games has delayed a on Steam. With it being one of the biggest game releases of all time, leaks of this magnitude before launch would be a disaster.

Screenshot: Ubisoft

Regardless, only time will tell how this leak impacts the sales of the Black Flag remake. Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced launches on consoles and PC starting July 9. Reviews are already calling the game a “masterpiece” as it currently has an 84 rating on Metacritic with over 72 critics.