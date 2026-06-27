Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Gameplay Leaks Online, Reveals First 30 Minutes

Gameplay footage from the first 30 minutes of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced has leaked on Chinese social media. Here is what the new footage confirms about the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced First 30 Minutes Leaked

Screenshot: Ubisoft

We are now only weeks away from Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced launching on July 9, and the game has just been hit with leaks. Specifically, the first 30 minutes of the Black Flag remake has leaked early on Chinese Social Media site Bilibili. While we don’t know where the footage originated from, it appears to be a retail copy of the game.

Videos by VICE

While the first 30-minutes of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced largely play out as you would expect, there is some new information we can glean from the early footage. For example, while the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake clearly has overhauled modern graphics and combat, it appears to remain a pretty faithful reimagining of the classic 2013 title. That is, at least the first hour of the game appears to be so.

Here is everything we’ve learned from the first 30-minutes of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced:

Everything Revealed in the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Leak

Screenshot: Ubisoft

Story remains almost identical to the original, with new scenes added before the Duncan boss fight

Graphics have been completely rebuilt with modern visuals and lighting

Combat has been overhauled with updated animations and effects

Duncan’s characterization has been changed, making him appear more incompetent than in the original game

Edward performs the Leap of Faith correctly from the beginning of the game

The failed Leap of Faith shown in the original reveal trailer has been removed

The opening of the remake stays remarkably faithful to the 2013 release despite visual upgrades

Screenshot: Ubisoft

As we mentioned above, the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced release date is Thursday, July 9, 2026. However, at the time of writing, it appears Ubisoft are skipping an early access edition of the game. That means the Black Flag remake will technically be playable on July 8 for some players in North America.

Here is a table showing when Black Flag Resynced will release in every major region:

Region Date Time US West (PT) July 8 9:00 PM US East (ET) July 9 12:00 AM Canada (ET) July 9 12:00 AM Mexico (CDT) July 8 11:00 PM Brazil (BRT) July 9 1:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) July 9 5:00 AM France (CEST) July 9 6:00 AM Germany (CEST) July 9 6:00 AM Italy (CEST) July 9 6:00 AM Spain (CEST) July 9 6:00 AM Poland (CEST) July 9 6:00 AM Turkey (TRT) July 9 7:00 AM United Arab Emirates (GST) July 9 8:00 AM India (IST) July 9 9:30 AM Japan (JST) July 9 1:00 PM South Korea (KST) July 9 1:00 PM Australia (AEST) July 9 2:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) July 9 4:00 PM

Finally, based on the early leaks, it appears that Black Flag Resynced is going to be a faithful remake. While the game could add more content later in the campaign, players should go in expecting the original story to remain intact. Then again, the first 30 minutes has already made some slight changes (such as Duncan’s personality), so we won’t know how different it is until it launches on July 9.