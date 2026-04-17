Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Release Date and Gameplay Details Leak

The worst kept secret in gaming is arriving this summer. According to a new leak, gamers now know exactly when Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced will be released.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag: Resynced Releases July 9, according to Leak

Screenshot: Ubisoft

Rumors and leaks surrounding a Black Flag remake have been swirling for the better part of a year and it seems Ubisoft still isn’t quite ready to officially unveil the project. Although rumors suggested that the game would be officially revealed after a media exclusive event hosted by Ubisoft early this week, apparently that prediction was incorrect or Ubisoft changed the plan.

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According to Insider Gaming, the media event did take place on April 16 and there were some interesting details about the project that were revealed. The biggest highlight from Insider Gaming’s report is that Assassin’s Creed Black Flag: Resynced releases on July 9, 2026.

According to the report, some members of the media received a 30-minute presentation of the game. Apparently the game has been totally reworked with a load of new content and updates. That said, the source also confirmed that Black Flag has not been turned into an RPG-style Assassin’s Creed game. The project is still a solo, narrative driven action-stealth game, similar to the original.

At this point, Ubisoft has heavily hinted at the existence of Black Flag Resynced, even revealing some keyart for the game in a blog post earlier this year, but the company hasn’t actually come out and fully announced the project. The series of leaks, rumors, and subtle nods of acknowledgment from Ubisoft have been very strange to watch play out over the last six months, or so.

This is the closest Ubisoft has come to confirming the project to the public, so far:

“Speculation around Assassin’s Creed is not new, but it’s worth repeating: “Nothing is true. Everything is permitted.” Well, except in this case, some whispers have a little more wind in their sails. Keep your spyglass on the horizon.”

Once the game is finally officially revealed to gamers, it will be very interesting to see what sort of demand there is to revisit this era of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. If the project is a major hit, it’s possible high-quality, full remakes of older Assassin’s Creed games could potentially become a new income source for Ubisoft, similar to the strategy that seems to be working well for the Resident Evil franchise.

The latest predictions are that Ubisoft will officially reveal the game to the public next week, so be sure to check back soon for more Assassin’s Creed news and updates.

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced has not officially been announced by Ubisoft at this time.