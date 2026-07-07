Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Release Time, Early Access & Release Date

Ubisoft has revealed the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced release date and unlock times for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Here are the release times for every region, pre-load details, whether the New Zealand trick lets you play early, and everything you need to know about early access.

Screenshot: Ubisoft

The Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced release date is Thursday, July 9, 2026. However, the Black Flag remake’s launch rollout is a bit confusing to understand at first. According to Ubisoft, the console version uses a midnight local-time release, while the PC version launches simultaneously worldwide.

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That means console players in earlier time zones, such as New Zealand, can begin playing before North America. As a result, all console players will get access to Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced at midnight local time. To make this easier to track, we have created the tables below that break down when Resynced goes live in all major regions on PC and consoles.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Console Release Time (PS5 & Xbox)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) July 9 12:00 AM PDT ET (East Coast US) July 9 12:00 AM EDT Brazil (BRT) July 9 12:00 AM BRT UK (BST) July 9 12:00 AM BST Europe (CEST) July 9 12:00 AM CEST UAE (GST) July 9 12:00 AM GST China (CST) July 9 12:00 AM CST Japan (JST) July 9 12:00 AM JST South Korea (KST) July 9 12:00 AM KST Australia (AEST) July 9 12:00 AM AEST New Zealand (NZST)* July 9 12:00 AM NZST

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced PC Release Time

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) July 9 7:00 AM PDT ET (East Coast US) July 9 10:00 AM EDT Brazil (BRT) July 9 11:00 AM BRT UK (BST) July 9 3:00 PM BST Europe (CEST) July 9 4:00 PM CEST UAE (GST) July 9 6:00 PM GST China (CST) July 9 10:00 PM CST Japan (JST) July 9 11:00 PM JST South Korea (KST) July 9 11:00 PM KST Australia (AEST) July 10 12:00 AM AEST New Zealand (NZST)* July 10 2:00 AM NZST

Note: Unlike consoles, the PC version launches simultaneously worldwide, meaning changing your region or using a VPN won’t let you start playing earlier.

How to Play Assassin’s Creed Black Flag ResyncedEarly

Screenshot: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced does not have early access. Surprisingly, even the Deluxe Edition doesn’t include early access as a bonus feature. However, you can technically play Black Flag Resynced early.

With the game having a midnight local-time release on all console platforms, you can use the “New Zealand Trick” to change your region and play Black Flag Resynced early. Below, we will break down how this is done.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced New Zealand Trick

Screenshot: Ubisoft

Yes, the New Zealand Trick works for Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced. Because consoles unlock at midnight local time, players can change their account region to New Zealand to play Resynced early. This is known as the “New Zealand Trick.”

This is much easier to do on Xbox Series X, as you can quickly change your account to NZ with the click of a button. You can technically play Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced as early as 5 AM PT / 8 AM ET on July 8 if you do this.

Here are the steps on how to do the New Zealand trick on both Xbox and PS5 below.

Xbox Series X – New Zealand Trick

Screenshot: Xbox

Step 1: Purchase Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced on the Xbox store and preload it on your console.

Purchase Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced on the Xbox store and preload it on your console. Step 2: Click on your console’s Settings menu.

Click on your console’s Settings menu. Step 3: Next, head over to your System tab and then find the Language & Location option.

3: Next, head over to your System tab and then find the Language & Location option. Step 4: In the Language & Location menu set your location to New Zealand, and restart your console.

In the Language & Location menu set your location to New Zealand, and restart your console. Step 5: Black Flag Resynced should now be available to play at , as your console believes its midnight in NZ.

PS5 – New Zealand Trick

Screenshot: PlayStation

Step 1: Create a new PlayStation account and set it to New Zealand.

Create a new PlayStation account and set it to New Zealand. Step 2: Purchase Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced through the New Zealand PlayStation store.

Purchase Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced through the New Zealand PlayStation store. Step 3: Download Black Flag Resynced and play it when it’s 12 AM midnight in New Zealand!

The New Zealand trick is much more difficult to do on PS5, as you technically need to create a brand-new account in that region. Even after completing this step, you then have to purchase Black Flag Resynced on the New Zealand store with a card that can be used in that region’s currency.

As a result, most players will use online stores to purchase digital PSN credit for specifically for that region. So yes, technically you can do this on PlayStation, but it’s a bit of a hassle compared to Xbox Series X, unfortunately.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Pre-Load Time

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced pre-load times go live on July 7, 2026, at 12:00 AM local time. That means pre-loads are already live in most regions at the time of writing this article.

We’ve actually confirmed this ourselves, as we were able to pre-load Resynced on our PS5 through the PlayStation Store. So if you plan to jump into the game when it launches, you can now get a head start by downloading it to your console right now!