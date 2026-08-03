Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Update Fixes Blow Pipe Issue

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced has been in the wild for just a few weeks and Ubisoft is ready to drop a major update with some highly-requested improvements and fixes.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced seems to have been a much-needed major critical and commercial success for Ubisoft so far. It will be very interesting to see if the high-quality remaster’s success story leads to more classic remakes from Assassin’s Creed or other Ubisoft franchises, but in the meantime Ubisoft is working to keep players engaged in the pirate game.

Videos by VICE

The latest big title update is coming to Black Flag Resynced on August 4 and, in addition to a long list of performance tweaks, it also delivers a new feature that some players have been begging for. Once the update has been installed, players will finally be able to hide the blow pipe from Edward’s back.

In order to do so, access your outfit in the inventory and select R2 for the option to “Hide Gear”. Or “Show Gear” if you’d prefer the “Blow Pipe” be visible on certain outfits.

Here is a list of the other bug fixes that are arriving in the update:

Increased number of autosaves from 5 to 10 to allow players to load from earlier progressions.

Fixed an issue on PC where Cutscenes could be locked at 30 FPS when Graphics settings were

set to ‘custom’ from any ‘Low’ presets.

Added missing tutorial on how to ‘Throw Money’.

Fixed an issue where DLC Pack notifications could appear at the start of a new game.

Fixed an issue where Edward could start sliding right after fast travelling to a synchronized

viewpoint while sprinting and jumping down.

Fixed an issue on PC for Mouse & Keyboard where Quest icon could be marked/unmarked when

selecting the Quest tab.

Fixed an issue where players did not receive a purchase confirmation message for Resource

Packs.

Fixed an issue where players could be unable to parkour while holding down RT after remapping

RT to sprint.

Fixed minor crashes that could happen during Ground and Naval fights.

Fixed an issue where Edward’s hood could not be toggled during the Leap of Faith.

Considering how successful the launch of Black Flag Resynced has been, it isn’t surprising to see updates arriving quickly to improve the experience. Hopefully Ubisoft continues to make tweaks as needed to ensure the remaster is running smoothly on all platforms.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Assassin’s Creed franchise news and updates.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced in available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.