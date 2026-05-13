Assassin’s Creed Hexe Leaks Reveal A Shocking Spoiler

Assassin’s Creed Hexe has remained mostly a mystery since its teaser trailer, but a new leak just dropped some major spoilers about the setting and characters.

Assassin’s Creed Hexe Leak Teases The Return Of Ezio

Codename Hexe was first teased by Ubisoft in 2022 during an Ubisoft Forward presentation. The original teaser was mostly just a reveal of the codename, logo, and a general creepy tone. No details were shared about setting, time period, or characters.

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Since then, lots of leaks and rumors have emerged about the upcoming and mysterious project. There have been lots of suggestions that the game will focus on Witch Trials of the Holy Roman Empire.

A major new leak just arrived from a fairly reliable source when it comes to Ubisoft and Assassin’s Creed information. The leak comes from Rogue and parts of it were also corroborated by another frequent Ubisoft leaker, xJonathan.

According to the new leak, Hexe’s protagonist is named Anika and the game uses the Wurzburg Witch Trials of 1625-1631 as a backdrop. Previous leaks had suggested that the protagonist was named Else and Rogue claims that was an internal codename. For those who are unfamiliar with European history, this was one of the largest Witch Trials that have been recorded in history.

Rogue’s leak goes on to give some hints about the gameplay, as well. He says that Blood Pacts and poison will be a part of the system and that players will spend a lot of time in forests. He specifically mentions a skill for “tree-to-tree branch jumping.”

Perhaps the biggest and most interesting part of the leak is the claim that Hexe will bring Ezio back and the returning character will act as some kind of guide or mentor to Anika. It’s unclear from the information provided if this takes the form of some kind of visions or if there’s some other explanation for Ezio’s appearance in this timeline and location.

According to Rogue, Ezio is confirmed by the following three examples of dialogue involving the character:

Anika: “That white hood, it’s like the one in my mother’s drawings.”

Ezio:“She wanted you to have a life.”

Ezio: “Come. Leap with me. One last time for an old man.”

Ezio: “They always fear what they cannot control. They called us demons once, too. But remember, Elsa: ‘Nulla è reale, tutto è lecito.”

At this time, readers should definitely take all of these details with a heavy dose of speculation. None of these details have been announced or confirmed by Ubisoft and they are firmly in the realm of unproven rumors.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more official news and updates on the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Assassin’s Creed Hexe does not currently have an official release window or final title.