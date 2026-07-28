Assassin’s Creed Hexe Release Window

Ubisoft hasn’t officially revealed Assassin’s Creed Hexe yet, but an industry insider suggests that they know when the release window will arrive.

CodeName Hexe Could Arrive in Fall 2027

Ubisoft is currently enjoying a big win after the successful launch of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, but it’s never too early to start looking forward to what is next. The Assassin’s Creed franchise has a number of projects in the works, but one of the most anticipated is the mysterious Codename Hexe.

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Codename Hexe hasn’t been officially revealed yet, but a few official hints and various leaks and rumors suggest that the game will have something to do with witchcraft and should provide a fresh setting and some new mechanics for players to explore.

Ubisoft has not mentioned a release window for Codename Hexe yet, but industry insider NateTheHate recently answered a question on social media and suggested that it could be arriving during the later half of 2027.

Here is NatetheHate’s response to the question about when Hexe will be revealed:

“Game won’t launch until second half of 2027, at earliest. They don’t need to rush a reveal/announcement.”

Readers should keep in mind that this is unofficial information and NateTheHate did not reveal any sources of his information.

If NateTheHate’s intel is correct, then it seems quite likely that Ubisoft could wait all the way until Summer Game Fest 2027 season to fully unveil Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe. The company waited quite a while before officially revealing Black Flag Resynced, even after numerous leaks, so it would align with their latest strategy to push the reveal back to early or mid 2027.

Previous Codename Hexe leaks and rumors have already suggested some interesting story details about the upcoming game. Leaks from frequent Ubisoft leaker, xJonathan and Rogue claim that Hexe’s protagonist is named Anika and the game uses the Wurzburg Witch Trials of 1625-1631 as a backdrop.

When speaking about Codename HEXE, Guesdon (Assassin’s Creed Head of Content) confirmed that the project is currently in development by the team at Ubisoft Montreal. He went on to explain that players should expect a unique, darker, narrative-driven Assassin’s Creed experience, set during a pivotal moment in history.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Codename Hexe and the rest of the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

At this point, Codename Hexe has not revealed an official title or release window.