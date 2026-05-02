Assassin’s Creed Multiplayer Game Could Be in Trouble After “Awful” Playtests

A new Assassin’s Creed Invictus leak claims that the game might be in trouble. According to a report, the Assassin’s Creed multiplayer game recently had a playtest that received “awful” feedback from players.

Assassin’s Creed Invictus Could Get Delayed or Cancelled, Leaker Claims

Screenshot: Ubisoft

If you are doing a double take at that headline, I don’t blame you. I somehow missed that an Assassin’s Creed multiplayer game was even in development! Assassin’s Creed Invictus was originally announced back in 2022 and is reportedly set to release this year. However, a new report claims the mysterious project might be in a dire state.

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Here are some key points from the latest Assassin’s Creed Invictus leak:

A Playtest for the project recently happened on April 30th, 2026

It’s an Assassin’s Creed multiplayer title rumored to be similar to “Fall Guys“

It could get delayed or cancelled after recent Playtests went poorly

This leak comes from popular YouTuber j0nathan. According to his report, the Assassin’s Creed multiplayer game had a playtest recently on April 30, and it didn’t go over well. “There were some tests for Assassin’s Creed Invictus last month (exactly on April 30), and I was told it was really f***ng awful. It’s supposed to come out by the end of the year, but there’s a good chance it’ll get delayed or even canceled.”

Screenshot: X @xj0nathan

The YouTuber didn’t provide any further sources, although if there were playtests, then it wouldn’t be unheard of for feedback to be leaked online. If true, though, it appears the Ubisoft game did not go over well with players who tested it.

Given that it’s supposed to launch at the end of 2026, j0nathan speculated that it might get cancelled or delayed. Again, this wouldn’t be too surprising if the project has been in development since 2022 and playtesting went that poorly. But this is also speculation from j0nathan based on feedback he’s supposedly been told about.

Ubisoft Says Assassin’s Creed Invictus Development Is Still Progressing Well

Screenshot: Ubisoft

While we don’t have any more confirmation about the above rumor, we do have Ubisoft’s latest reports on Assassin’s Creed Invictus. According to an official blog post on March 4, 2026, development of the game is still going strong.

“Codename Invictus is a PvP multiplayer Assassin’s Creed experience led by a dedicated team of For Honor veterans at Ubisoft Montreal. We understand there’s a lot of curiosity around this project: yes, it’s a new approach to multiplayer in the franchise, but it isn’t quite what the rumors have suggested. With player feedback at the heart of our approach, we’re exploring ways to bring the community in earlier so we can shape the experience together. The team is incredibly passionate about what they’re building, and their work reflects our broader goal of offering a wider variety of experiences within the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

At this point, it’s best to treat this latest leak as rumor and speculation until we have more sources. However, it will be interesting to see if players who participated in the playtest come forward and share their feedback on the game.

If the Assassin’s Creed Invictus playtest did go poorly, as this leak suggests, then that is definitely concerning. As mentioned above, the project has been in development for a few years now. Although, on the other hand, the purpose of a playtest is to get feedback to fix it. So talk about a delay or cancellation seems pretty mature at this point. But the rumors certainly don’t look good.