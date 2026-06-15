Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Final Update Revealed (and It’s Huge)

The final update for Assassin’s Creed Shadows is ready to add a final story quest and brand-new endgame feature that will keep players entertained for hours.

Play video

The final Assassin’s Creed Shadows update was just announced by Ubisoft and the big patch arrives on June 16.

Videos by VICE

The final update is a huge one and players will be able to dive into a final story quest after downloading it. The new quest sees Naoe and Yasuke face off against a mysterious pair of Templars and includes a few narrative connections to the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced.

Although a new story quest is going to be pretty exciting for a lot of fans, players who want to spend a ton of extra hours in the game may be more interested in the brand-new endgame feature called Domains.

It features five maps, known as Domains, and each time you play there will be different modifiers thrown in. You’ll need to switch up your build to suit the map, the challenges, and the modifiers.

Domains will bring new ways for players to test their skills and builds in the ultimate arena. The new feature is an Animus-bending activity that remixes some parts of Shadows and puts them into a very different, more fantastical context. It’s basically the final exam for Shadows players who love the RPG elements of the game.

Killing the Daishos in each map will unlock the final boss arena where you will take on one of three corrupted, Animus-altered boss fights, all while dealing with the modifiers. The harder the difficulty, the more modifiers you’ll have to deal with at once, and the more negative modifiers you are likely to get.

“Builds carry over from the main game and anything you create in Domains will be usable there too, since it uses the same interface. The Animus Exploits can’t be used anywhere else, but equipment that you already have will be accessible in Domains and rewards you get will be accessible in the main game.”

Players who make their way through Domains will have the chance to earn some exciting rewards. There are a bunch of weapons and equipment that are completely unique to Domains, and you can’t get them any other way than completing the challenges. They’re not for purchase and they’re really a badge of honor for players who meet the challenges.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more updates on Assassin’s Creed Shadows and everything that is next for the franchise.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available now on PC and consoles. The final update releases June 16, 2026.