Assassin’s Creed Shadows Finally Releases on Nintendo Switch 2 With Exclusive New Features

Today, Ubisoft has officially launched Assassin’s Creed Shadows on the Nintendo Switch 2, bringing the latest entry in the AC universe to Nintendo’s newest gaming console, several months after it released on rival platforms Xbox and PlayStation. In this title, players will have the joy of experiencing Nanoe and Yasuke’s story in feudal Japan, navigating a world full of samurai and ancient mysteries to discover.

The Switch 2 version of Assassin’s Creed Shadows has been carefully optimized, ensuring players get to enjoy the standout moments of the Shadows storyline, all while enjoying the freedom of being able to play on the go. The game is operating at a smooth 30 FPS, both in docked and handheld modes, ensuring the immersive world and fluidity of gameplay remain a key highlight.

In addition to this, the Switch 2 version makes use of additional features to smoothen the gameplay experience for users. This includes the system’s touchscreen navigation for features such as maps and menu screens (making handheld gameplay feel as natural as possible), offline play mode after completion of the download, and a game-key card physical edition.

EVERYTHING INCLUDED IN NINTENDO SWITCH 2’S VERSION OF ASSASSIN’S CREED SHADOWS

Screenshot: Ubisoft, Nintendo

At the time of launch, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will come packed with all of the post-release content to date, for free. This includes the special limited-time Attack on Titan-themed crossover mission, which will be available for players to participate in until December 22nd. In addition to this, Ubisoft is planning a major expansion for the game in early 2026, titled ‘The Claws of Awaji’.

Players will also be able to continue their adventure across multiple platforms, as Assassin’s Creed Shadows offers cross-progression through Ubisoft Connect. This feature enables players to sync their gameplay progress across multiple platforms, ensuring their progress and purchases are unified and up to date, both when playing at home and on the go.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows can be purchased via the Nintendo Store for $59.99, or the same equivalent in your local currency. It can also be purchased as a physical game-key copy for the Nintendo Switch 2 at some retailers.