‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Has a Stealth Sneak Peek to Surprising Audience Division

Ubisoft is trying its best leading into the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Yes, we’ll apparently be getting more Assassin’s Creed games than we’ll know what to do with. And, yes, maybe a Battle Pass will sneak its way into the game. However, Ubisoft tried to appeal to the masses by releasing a Stealth Overview, attempting to build a fresh wave of hype!

I say this as someone who plays Assassin’s Creed every so often and isn’t as dialed into the norms and features of past titles. Everything sounded great to me! I don’t know if it’s because I’m easy to please (or desperately want Assassin’s Creed Shadows to not waste its incredible setting), but the Overview got me excited! If nothing else, it showed that we’re going back to the heart of the franchise!

Many folks weren’t too impressed, however. To some, Ubisoft is selling Assassin’s Creed Shadows with features that had been stripped from the series and put back in as “new.” “Don’t like that we’re back to the assassination failing s–t,” one user stated.

“But whatever, Ubi really doesn’t give a s–t about it working how it realistically should. Also gotta say all the marketing, at least to me, is screaming don’t play Yusuke, this is really Naoe’s game.”

‘assassin’s creed shadows’ has a hard time exciting some fans

However, some folks (like me) are optimistic! “Now, this is looking REALLY interesting. I mean, going prone, grabbing and dragging enemies TLOU style and the movement is looking very polished and fluid. Plus, it looks good and I love the design of both protags. I think I’m excited for an Assassin’s Creed?”

It’s so unfortunate we often have to bookend our excitement of major releases with question marks. But, yeah, I have to agree! For the first time in… God, over a decade now, I’m actively eager to play an Assassin’s Creed game! Ubisoft, please. Make Assassin’s Creed Shadows the 20/10 game I know you’re capable of making. Believe it or not, nobody wants to point to you as the definition of “samey open-world tropes”! We simply want good games!