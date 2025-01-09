‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Moves Out of a Busy February, While Ubisoft Scrambles To Find a Buyer

It’s wild to think we were originally getting Assassin’s Creed Shadows in November of 2024. After initial delays, we were just shy of a month out from finally getting to play the biggest AC game in recent memory. But it appears that Ubisoft has delayed it once more for quality purposes while trying to procure a buyout, according to a recent Press Release by the publishing studio.

‘Assassin’s Creed’ Retreats to the Shadows After another delay from Ubisoft, but I’m Honestly Thankful

In a Press Release on January 9, 2025, Ubisoft announced the delay of Assassin’s Creed Shadows once again. But more importantly, they made mention of searching for a possible buyout, stating:

“Ubisoft announced today that it has appointed leading advisors to review and pursue various

transformational strategic and capitalistic options to extract the best value for stakeholders. This process will be overseen by the independent members of the Board of Directors. Ubisoft will inform the market in accordance with applicable regulations if and once a transaction

materializes.”

Look, I know it’s easy to clown on Ubisoft for making some bad business decisions. I mean, launching not one but two different NFT games in the year 2024 was bad enough. But, credit where credit is due; Assassin’s Creed Shadows is looking mighty nice. It’s a shame that we’ll need to wait an extra month before we can finally get our hands on it, but if it could be the saving grace the company needs? Then the delay is worth it.

Games like Star Wars: Outlaws faced criticism at release due to a plethora of reasons. It was a reasonably fine game but was sent out to reviewers far too late. Those who have played it seemed to love it, and the updates that have come out since its release have fundamentally changed it to be a better game. There are a lot of talented developers on these teams.

Unfortunately, they face the brunt of the backlash, even though the corporate heads are the ones making the bad decisions. Genuinely, I’d love to see Assassin’s Creed Shadows succeed. It’s graphically stunning, the animations look great, and it seems to have the best of both worlds. Let’s just hope we get it before the end of the year now.